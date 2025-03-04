Legacy of Jack Vettriano: The Unconventional Master of Intrigue and Romance

Scottish painter Jack Vettriano, famous for his iconic piece 'The Singing Butler,' has died at the age of 73, as confirmed by his publicist on Monday.

Vettriano's body was discovered in Nice, France, on Saturday, and authorities have cited no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing. His publicist highlighted Vettriano's humility and profound appreciation for his admirers, noting his private disposition despite his global acclaim.

Vettriano, originating from a coal mining background in Methil, Scotland, self-taught himself painting and gained popularity in the art world, despite criticism from art purists. His works, known for their romantic and nostalgic themes, continue to attract significant interest, with a reinterpretation by Banksy set for auction soon.

