Left Menu

Prince Hisahito: Balancing Royal Duties and Academic Pursuits

Japan's Prince Hisahito, now 18 and the second in line to the throne, discusses balancing royal responsibilities with his passion for biology, especially dragonflies. As Japan's royal family navigates existential challenges, Hisahito aims to follow in his elders' footsteps while contributing to ecological studies and upholding family traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-03-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 07:41 IST
Prince Hisahito: Balancing Royal Duties and Academic Pursuits
Prince Hisahito
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Prince Hisahito, who recently turned 18, stepping into adulthood as the latest male in the royal lineage for nearly four decades, held his inaugural news conference discussing his future plans.

He revealed his intent to balance official royal duties with university studies in biology, focusing on dragonflies, while emphasizing his belief in the emperor's symbolic role as a figure close to the people.

The prince, the youngest male of Japan's shrinking imperial family, reflects on traditions and modernization amid a demographic challenge the monarchy faces, as the government debates succession rules to maintain a male-only lineage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025