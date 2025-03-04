IIFA 2025: A Cinematic Homage to 'Sholay' at Jaipur’s Raj Mandir

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA), a marquee event for film enthusiasts, will pay a nostalgic homage to Ramesh Sippy's iconic film, 'Sholay'. As the film reaches its 50th anniversary, IIFA organizers have orchestrated a special screening at Jaipur's renowned Raj Mandir Cinema, marking a significant cultural event.

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of IIFA, expressed his excitement, stating, 'IIFA 2025 is not just a celebration but a journey through time, honoring 50 years of Sholay at Jaipur's iconic Raj Mandir. As we mark IIFA's Silver Jubilee, we are celebrating legends, memories, and the magic of cinema that has touched hearts for generations. Sholay is more than a film—it's an emotion, a timeless masterpiece.'

The storyline of 'Sholay', centered around the village of Ramgarh with its memorable characters like Thakur Baldev Singh and the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh, is a significant part of Indian cinema history. Its legendary cast, including Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, continues to inspire audiences. IIFA 2025 will take place in Jaipur from March 8 to 9. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)