UK Alumni Shine: Celebrating Excellence at Study UK Alumni Awards 2025

The Study UK Alumni Awards 2025 in India celebrated the achievements of UK higher education alumni across four categories: Science and Sustainability, Culture and Creativity, Social Action, and Business and Innovation. Prominent figures attended the event, highlighting the UK-India partnership and the transformative power of education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 10:59 IST
  • India

The British Council, the UK's leading organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities, celebrated the eleventh edition of the Study UK Alumni Awards 2025 in India. Recognizing the exceptional contributions of UK higher education alumni, the event was a testament to the lasting impact of UK education across various sectors.

Key figures, including Lindy Cameron CB OBE, British High Commissioner to India, attended the prestigious ceremony. The award categories spanned science, culture, social action, and business innovation, underscoring the breadth of talent nurtured by UK institutions. This year, alumni such as Prof Aashish Mathur and Gayatri Madkekar were honored for their groundbreaking achievements.

Winners gain visibility and networking opportunities on a global stage, reinforcing the UK-India educational bond. The British Council's global reach in arts, culture, education, and language supports prosperity and peace worldwide, impacting over 600 million people last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

