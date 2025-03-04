Paras Dairy Enters Premium Cheese Market with Galacia Launch

Paras Dairy, revered in India's dairy domain and part of VRS Foods Limited, introduces a plush range of cheeses, Galacia Cheese, at Ahaar 2025 in Pragati Maidan. Designed from premium cow milk, this launch exemplifies Paras Dairy's dedication to superior dairy offerings in India.

Manufactured at their advanced facility in Newasa, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, Galacia Cheese is crafted from elite milk sourced from selected farms, assuring top-tier quality and freshness. This move is poised to transform India's cheese consumption, catering to households and the booming foodservice sector.

As part of this initiative, Paras Dairy has invested over INR 100 Crore to accommodate evolving Indian tastes. This new foray promises nationwide availability, targeting major cities to ensure accessibility and broaden consumer reach, thus marking a new chapter in India's premium cheese industry.

