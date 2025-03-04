Krysten Ritter Joins Cast of 'Dexter: Resurrection'

Hollywood actress Krysten Ritter has been announced as a guest star in the Showtime series 'Dexter: Resurrection'. Known for her standout roles in 'Jessica Jones' and 'Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23', Ritter joins an ensemble cast that includes Michael C Hall and Uma Thurman, according to Variety.

The 43-year-old actress will portray a character named Mia in the upcoming sequel to the 2021 series 'Dexter: New Blood'. Although details of her role remain undisclosed, her involvement promises to add a compelling dynamic to the narrative.

Returning to the screen are Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan and Uma Thurman as Charley, with other notable cast members like David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater rounding out the roster. Ritter's recent projects also include voicing director Rockwell in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'.

