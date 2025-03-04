Liu Jiakun Wins Pritzker Architecture Prize for Community-Centric Designs

Chinese architect Liu Jiakun has been awarded the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize, organizers announced Tuesday. Liu, based in Chengdu, is celebrated for his architectural approach that prioritizes public spaces and harmonizes cultural, historical, and social dimensions, aiming to inspire communities and elevate human experiences.

Liu expresses his architectural vision as one seeking to balance commercial demands with human needs, creating environments that are beautiful and just. His notable projects include the multifunctional West Village in Chengdu and the innovative Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in Chongqing.

Aiming to preserve the integrity of contemporary design while respecting China's architectural heritage, Liu focuses on methodology over a distinctive style. This adaptability allows him to identify local resources and challenges, integrating traditional themes with modern advancements for lasting community impact.

