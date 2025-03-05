Playback Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Hospitalized After Health Scare

Renowned playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar experienced a critical health scare when she was discovered unconscious at her home in Rangareddy, Telangana. The 44-year-old artist was promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where her condition has since shown signs of stabilization and she is currently receiving essential medical care.

The incident unfolded when the KPHB police station was alerted by the apartment committee at roughly 5 p.m. Upon arriving at her residence, officers faced a locked apartment. By peering through the kitchen window, they confirmed the alarming sight of Kalpana lying unconscious on her bed, prompting an immediate response that involved dispatching an ambulance to the scene.

The police, alongside medical responders, ensured her swift transfer to Holistic Hospital, with her husband arriving by 6 p.m. Doctors there report her health as stable now. The police noted no case was registered, and investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing. Kalpana is esteemed in the Indian music scene for hits like 'Navamoorthulainatti' and 'Pogiren', which garnered her accolades including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

