Lights, Camera, Montana: Indian Film Festival Debuts

The western US state of Montana welcomed its first-ever Indian film festival, marking a unique celebration of cultural diversity through the lens of cinema. The event, ingeniously merging art and education, was held at the University of Montana in Missoula from March 2-4.

Organized by the Consulate General of India in Seattle and the Montana World Affairs Council, the 'Festival of Indian Cinema' illuminated screens with popular Indian films like 'English Vinglish' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', captivating an audience of over 500 students from 33 schools.

Prominent figures such as Prakash Gupta, Consul General of India in Seattle, and Helena's Mayor, Wilmot Collins, graced the opening. Beyond the cinematic offerings, interactive sessions featured Indian classical arts and recent technological advancements, enriching the global perspective of Montana's youth.

