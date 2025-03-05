Left Menu

Lights, Camera, Montana: Indian Film Festival Debuts

A first-ever Indian film festival was held in Montana, showcasing India's cultural diversity through cinema. Organized by the Indian Consulate in Seattle and the Montana World Affairs Council, the event featured film screenings and interactive sessions. Over 500 students participated in this cross-cultural extravaganza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle/Newyork | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:45 IST
Lights, Camera, Montana: Indian Film Festival Debuts

The western US state of Montana welcomed its first-ever Indian film festival, marking a unique celebration of cultural diversity through the lens of cinema. The event, ingeniously merging art and education, was held at the University of Montana in Missoula from March 2-4.

Organized by the Consulate General of India in Seattle and the Montana World Affairs Council, the 'Festival of Indian Cinema' illuminated screens with popular Indian films like 'English Vinglish' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', captivating an audience of over 500 students from 33 schools.

Prominent figures such as Prakash Gupta, Consul General of India in Seattle, and Helena's Mayor, Wilmot Collins, graced the opening. Beyond the cinematic offerings, interactive sessions featured Indian classical arts and recent technological advancements, enriching the global perspective of Montana's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025