Pepsi's 'Any Time' Strikes Back in Cola Ad War

The ongoing advertising rivalry between beverage giants Coca-Cola and PepsiCo has intensified with Pepsi's new 'Any Time' campaign. This clever retort targets Coca-Cola's 'Half Time' initiative, which sought to associate refreshing breaks with their brand during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

While Coca-Cola promoted refreshing pauses with a cold drink in its 'Half Time' campaign, PepsiCo's 'Any Time' campaign challenges the notion, suggesting every moment can be enriched with Pepsi. This initiative brings a humorous and cheeky twist to the beverage marketing scene, echoing past creative battles.

The campaign's launch has stirred conversations on social media, reminiscent of the 1996 ad war when Pepsi notably countered Coca-Cola during the Cricket World Cup. Industry experts highlight how rivalry can sharpen marketing strategies, turning Coca-Cola's cricket-themed ads into a launching pad for Pepsi's audacious new approach.

