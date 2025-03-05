Yakshi: A Cross-Cultural Cinematic Journey
Indian actors Babil Khan and Anna Ben lead the cast of 'Yakshi', an Indo-American film blending Indian folklore and contemporary storytelling. Directed by Karan Sunil, the film is produced by Lambe Log Productions and Full Spectrum Features. Details about the plot and release date remain undisclosed.
Indian actors Babil Khan and Anna Ben spearhead the upcoming Indo-American film, 'Yakshi', a unique fusion of Indian folklore and contemporary narratives.
Directed by Karan Sunil, known for 'Code-Switched', this cross-cultural cinematic endeavor is supported by Lambe Log Productions and Full Spectrum Features.
While Anna Ben expressed gratitude and excitement for her role, the film's key details, such as its plot and release date, are yet to be revealed.
