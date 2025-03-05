Yakshi: A Cross-Cultural Cinematic Journey

Indian actors Babil Khan and Anna Ben spearhead the upcoming Indo-American film, 'Yakshi', a unique fusion of Indian folklore and contemporary narratives.

Directed by Karan Sunil, known for 'Code-Switched', this cross-cultural cinematic endeavor is supported by Lambe Log Productions and Full Spectrum Features.

While Anna Ben expressed gratitude and excitement for her role, the film's key details, such as its plot and release date, are yet to be revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)