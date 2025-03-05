Left Menu

Yakshi: A Cross-Cultural Cinematic Journey

Indian actors Babil Khan and Anna Ben lead the cast of 'Yakshi', an Indo-American film blending Indian folklore and contemporary storytelling. Directed by Karan Sunil, the film is produced by Lambe Log Productions and Full Spectrum Features. Details about the plot and release date remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:27 IST
Yakshi: A Cross-Cultural Cinematic Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Indian actors Babil Khan and Anna Ben spearhead the upcoming Indo-American film, 'Yakshi', a unique fusion of Indian folklore and contemporary narratives.

Directed by Karan Sunil, known for 'Code-Switched', this cross-cultural cinematic endeavor is supported by Lambe Log Productions and Full Spectrum Features.

While Anna Ben expressed gratitude and excitement for her role, the film's key details, such as its plot and release date, are yet to be revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025