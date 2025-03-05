Haas F1: America's Racing Ambition in Formula One

At Formula One's recent launch event in London, Haas unveiled their livery, branding themselves as "America's F1 team" with U.S. country singer Kane Brown emphasizing their grit and determination. The video underlined Haas' ambition and declared their continuation on their unique American trajectory.

Haas, with its U.S. ownership and sponsor, has significantly improved, rising to seventh place in 2024. Yet, competition looms with Cadillac, setting eyes on entering the circuit as a genuine American works team, under the guidance of Mario Andretti, the U.S.'s last Formula One world champion.

Formula One's boom in the U.S., fueled by the Netflix series "Drive to Survive" and upcoming films, presents Haas with an opportunity despite emerging American-connected teams. While nationality matters little to F1 fans, Haas emphasizes success and innovation as the ultimate recognition of its efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)