Chhattisgarh's Rs 332 Crore Ad Campaign Splurge

Chhattisgarh's public relations department spent over Rs 332 crore on advertising between December 2023 and January 2025. The Chief Minister disclosed the figures in a legislative assembly reply. The funds were allocated across various media platforms, including print, electronic, digital, and regional outlets.

Updated: 05-03-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:11 IST
  • India

In an astounding financial disclosure, Chhattisgarh's public relations department has reportedly spent a staggering Rs 332 crore on advertisements over a 14-month span, as revealed in a state assembly session.

Responding to Congress MLA Dwarikadhish Yadav's inquiry, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai outlined the financial strategies, indicating that Rs 463.21 crore had been allocated for promoting government schemes and public works. This period spans from December 1, 2023, to January 31, 2025, with Rs 332.92 crore already utilized.

The CM's report details expenditures across several media: Rs 97.31 crore on print, Rs 92.24 crore on electronic, and Rs 25.57 crore on digital and social media, plus significant sums for regional outreach and tribal plans.

