Chhattisgarh's Rs 332 Crore Ad Campaign Splurge

In an astounding financial disclosure, Chhattisgarh's public relations department has reportedly spent a staggering Rs 332 crore on advertisements over a 14-month span, as revealed in a state assembly session.
Responding to Congress MLA Dwarikadhish Yadav's inquiry, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai outlined the financial strategies, indicating that Rs 463.21 crore had been allocated for promoting government schemes and public works. This period spans from December 1, 2023, to January 31, 2025, with Rs 332.92 crore already utilized.
The CM's report details expenditures across several media: Rs 97.31 crore on print, Rs 92.24 crore on electronic, and Rs 25.57 crore on digital and social media, plus significant sums for regional outreach and tribal plans.
