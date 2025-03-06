Left Menu

Keanu Reeves syncs up with creatives in motorcycle series 'Visionaries'

Reeves and Hollinger curated the people they wanted to meet on their journey, with Reeves' favorite being James Turrell, a light artist who turned a volcanic crater in Arizona into a naked-eye observatory for the stars. "I've thought about the skies and telescopes and the constellations, but someone to kind of create situations and mold a dormant crater," said Reeves.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:31 IST
Keanu Reeves was able to translate his love for motorbikes into the docuseries "Visionaries" where he and his business partner Gard Hollinger meet creative people from different walks of life that help them design the perfect motorcycle.

Reeves co-founded ARCH Motorcycles in Hawthorne, California alongside Hollinger in 2011 and had the chance to meet bike designers and inventors for "Visionaries." One of the creatives they spoke to included a young man who built a space rocket using a giant 3-D printer.

"It's an extraordinary opportunity," Reeves told Reuters. "We really hoped to inspire people with creativity and what are the potentials? And really championing creativity and creating, you know, championing people to create and to get over obstacles and to, you know, to realize dreams," he added.

"Visionaries," distributed by Roku, arrives to The Roku Channel on March 7. Reeves and Hollinger curated the people they wanted to meet on their journey, with Reeves' favorite being James Turrell, a light artist who turned a volcanic crater in Arizona into a naked-eye observatory for the stars.

"I've thought about the skies and telescopes and the constellations, but someone to kind of create situations and mold a dormant crater," said Reeves. "I guess a crater's always dormant in order to be a creator, but anyway, that to me with James Turrell was certainly remarkable," he added.

He also found being an on-screen talent refreshing as well. "I love meeting folks and I love being able to speak. I love being able to talk to someone about their passion and their art and their craft," said Reeves.

"And the whole production company and the artists that we spoke to, they were very open to have that intimacy in a way to talk about passion and creativity, was some of the more profound experiences that we have in life," the "John Wick" actor said.

