Marico Innovation Foundation Hosts 10th Indian Innovation Icons in 2025

Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) marked a milestone with the 10th edition of Indian Innovation Icons, held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The event recognized seven pioneering innovators across diverse sectors, chosen from over 1,000 entries in a rigorous selection process conducted by business and social impact experts.

The business category celebrated companies like Astrome Technologies, which advances rural telecommunications, and Chara Technologies, innovating electric motors for EVs. In the social category, AssisTech Foundation and Rocket Learning were lauded for pushing boundaries in disability tech and early education, respectively.

A highlight was the panel titled, 'Turning Plastic Waste into an Opportunity: A Collaborative Sustainable Future,' featuring industry leaders. Discussions called for sustainable strategies within the FMCG sector. Amit Chandra and Harsh Mariwala emphasized MIF's enduring commitment to foster game-changing ideas and, beyond the awards, to mentor emerging innovators.

