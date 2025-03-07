Left Menu

Marico Innovation Foundation Hosts 10th Indian Innovation Icons in 2025

Marico Innovation Foundation celebrated its 10th edition of Indian Innovation Icons, spotlighting seven transformative innovators across various sectors. Business winners included firms revolutionizing telecommunications, EV motors, water treatment, and space access. Social category winners advanced disability tech, early education, and rural storytelling. A panel discussed strategies to address plastic waste collaboratively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) marked a milestone with the 10th edition of Indian Innovation Icons, held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The event recognized seven pioneering innovators across diverse sectors, chosen from over 1,000 entries in a rigorous selection process conducted by business and social impact experts.

The business category celebrated companies like Astrome Technologies, which advances rural telecommunications, and Chara Technologies, innovating electric motors for EVs. In the social category, AssisTech Foundation and Rocket Learning were lauded for pushing boundaries in disability tech and early education, respectively.

A highlight was the panel titled, 'Turning Plastic Waste into an Opportunity: A Collaborative Sustainable Future,' featuring industry leaders. Discussions called for sustainable strategies within the FMCG sector. Amit Chandra and Harsh Mariwala emphasized MIF's enduring commitment to foster game-changing ideas and, beyond the awards, to mentor emerging innovators.

