Controversy Engulfs Influencers Over 'India's Got Latent' Remarks

The debate surrounding the show 'India's Got Latent' intensifies as notable YouTubers face backlash over inappropriate comments. The National Commission for Women reprimands them, leading to apologies and legal action. Amidst the turmoil, the Supreme Court allows Ranveer Allahbadia to continue his podcast, emphasizing decency and morality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:03 IST
National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The ongoing controversy involving the hit show 'India's Got Latent' has escalated as top YouTubers, including Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia, face severe criticism following remarks made during a contentious episode, which sparked widespread public backlash and social media outrage.

On March 6, the National Commission for Women (NCW) became involved when several individuals linked to the controversy appeared before them. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar publicly condemned the language used by the influencers, describing it as obscene and indecent. The Commission took swift action by issuing notices to those involved.

Vijaya Rahatkar noted that the influencers have since expressed their regret and apologized for their inappropriate language, assuring the Commission of their future discretion. The scandal has prompted a legal investigation, with the Guwahati Police filing an FIR against several YouTubers under multiple legal sections. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has permitted Ranveer Allahbadia to continue his podcast, emphasizing strict adherence to decency and morality standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

