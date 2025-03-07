Evolution of Motherhood: From Sepia-toned Stereotypes to Modern Realities in Hindi Cinema

In the world of Hindi cinema, the portrayal of mothers has undergone a dramatic transformation. Traditionally depicted as self-sacrificing and morally impeccable, the 'Ma' figure in iconic films such as 'Deewaar' and 'Mother India' has long been entrenched in the collective memory of audiences. However, this archetype has gradually evolved.

Modern depictions of mothers in films highlight individuality and agency, as seen in characters who hold jobs, express unique viewpoints, and serve as more than just backdrops for the story's protagonists. Productions like 'Hum Tum', 'Cocktail', and 'Vicky Donor' have contributed to this shift, presenting mothers as complex individuals.

Recent films and streaming content continue to break the mold, showcasing mothers in various roles—from fierce to nurturing, and some even leading double lives. These narratives reflect societal changes and celebrate the multifaceted lives of women today, offering audiences a fresh perspective on motherhood in cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)