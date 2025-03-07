Left Menu

Record-Breaking Celebration: Holi with Widows in Vrindavan

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to set a Guinness World Record by organizing a Holi celebration with over 2,000 widows in Vrindavan. This first-of-its-kind event features organic colors, folk songs, dances, and devotional music, challenging traditional norms that exclude widows from such festivities.

Lucknow | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Uttar Pradesh government's ambitious plan to host a Holi celebration for over 2,000 widows in Vrindavan aims to secure a Guinness World Record. This unprecedented event is organized in collaboration with social welfare groups and the state's Tourism Department.

Scheduled for 2025, the event will feature organic colors, folk songs, and traditional dances. Officials from Guinness World Records will oversee the festivities to ensure accuracy in the record-setting endeavor. This celebration marks a significant cultural shift, as widows in India have historically been discouraged from participating in such festivals.

Traditionally, Holi celebrations have excluded widows, adhering to age-old societal norms. However, in recent years, the Widows' Holi in Vrindavan has become a symbol of change, allowing Hindu widows to partake in the joyous occasion, thus challenging and redefining cultural boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

