Bandland Music Festival 2026 Cancelled Amid Headliner Withdrawal

In what comes as disappointing news for fans, the Bandland music festival slated for February 14-15, 2026, in Bengaluru has been officially cancelled. The update was announced by BookMyShow Live on Instagram.

The cancellation follows the withdrawal of Muse, one of the festival's headlining acts, due to unforeseen circumstances affecting their entire tour. Organizers decided to call off the event to maintain the expected high standards of the festival experience.

Ticket holders will receive full refunds processed within 8-10 working days. Additional refunds for Bandland add-ons will also be provided, with direct communication to customers expected. Organizers have expressed gratitude for the continued support from the community.