Left Menu

Soaring Spirits: Makar Sankranti's Kite Festival in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik joined a vibrant kite-flying festival in Itanagar for Makar Sankranti. Organized by the governor's secretariat, the event included senior officials and showcased the cultural importance of kite flying, symbolizing freedom and collective aspirations for prosperity and happiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:40 IST
Soaring Spirits: Makar Sankranti's Kite Festival in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh celebrated Makar Sankranti with a colorful kite-flying festival that saw active participation from Governor K T Parnaik. The event, held in Itanagar, was organized by the governor's secretariat and drew senior state officials, fostering a warm and inclusive environment.

Kite flying, a tradition across India during Makar Sankranti, carries deep cultural and symbolic significance. The festival not only celebrates the harvest but also symbolizes freedom and rising aspirations.

The spectacle of vibrant kites soaring across the sky captured the spirit of hope and prosperity, which are central themes of the occasion, bringing together community members in a shared celebration of cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Eases Afghan Cargo Strain with One-Time Re-Export Permission

Pakistan Eases Afghan Cargo Strain with One-Time Re-Export Permission

 Pakistan
2
Vedanta Shares Soar Amid Market Dip

Vedanta Shares Soar Amid Market Dip

 India
3
MRPL Reports Strong Financial Turnaround Amid Operational Milestones

MRPL Reports Strong Financial Turnaround Amid Operational Milestones

 Global
4
Grain Traders Under Fire: Unraveling Pledges to Protect Brazil's Forests

Grain Traders Under Fire: Unraveling Pledges to Protect Brazil's Forests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026