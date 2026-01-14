Soaring Spirits: Makar Sankranti's Kite Festival in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh celebrated Makar Sankranti with a colorful kite-flying festival that saw active participation from Governor K T Parnaik. The event, held in Itanagar, was organized by the governor's secretariat and drew senior state officials, fostering a warm and inclusive environment.

Kite flying, a tradition across India during Makar Sankranti, carries deep cultural and symbolic significance. The festival not only celebrates the harvest but also symbolizes freedom and rising aspirations.

The spectacle of vibrant kites soaring across the sky captured the spirit of hope and prosperity, which are central themes of the occasion, bringing together community members in a shared celebration of cultural heritage.

