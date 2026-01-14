India Celebrates Mid-Winter Harvest Festivals with Color and Tradition
Makar Sankranti, Bihu, and Pongal were celebrated across India with traditional rituals, emphasizing cultural richness and community spirit. Highlights included holy dips, kite flying, and community feasts. The festivals underline the significance of harvest and spirituality, marking a period of joy and togetherness.
Makar Sankranti, Bihu, and Pongal were celebrated with fervor across India, as individuals participated in time-honored rituals, embracing the country's cultural richness and communal spirit.
Kite flying, holy dips, and community feasts marked the celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledging the festivals as symbols of cultural unity and heritage.
As revelers gathered in various states, the festivals underscored the importance of harvest and spirituality, fostering joy and a shared sense of togetherness among India's diverse communities.
