Left Menu

India Celebrates Mid-Winter Harvest Festivals with Color and Tradition

Makar Sankranti, Bihu, and Pongal were celebrated across India with traditional rituals, emphasizing cultural richness and community spirit. Highlights included holy dips, kite flying, and community feasts. The festivals underline the significance of harvest and spirituality, marking a period of joy and togetherness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:53 IST
India Celebrates Mid-Winter Harvest Festivals with Color and Tradition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Makar Sankranti, Bihu, and Pongal were celebrated with fervor across India, as individuals participated in time-honored rituals, embracing the country's cultural richness and communal spirit.

Kite flying, holy dips, and community feasts marked the celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledging the festivals as symbols of cultural unity and heritage.

As revelers gathered in various states, the festivals underscored the importance of harvest and spirituality, fostering joy and a shared sense of togetherness among India's diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

 India
2
End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

 Global
3
U.S. Faces Historic Shift with Negative Net Migration

U.S. Faces Historic Shift with Negative Net Migration

 United States
4
US Envoy Announces Technocratic Plan for Gaza

US Envoy Announces Technocratic Plan for Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026