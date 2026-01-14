India Celebrates Mid-Winter Harvest Festivals with Color and Tradition

Makar Sankranti, Bihu, and Pongal were celebrated with fervor across India, as individuals participated in time-honored rituals, embracing the country's cultural richness and communal spirit.

Kite flying, holy dips, and community feasts marked the celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledging the festivals as symbols of cultural unity and heritage.

As revelers gathered in various states, the festivals underscored the importance of harvest and spirituality, fostering joy and a shared sense of togetherness among India's diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)