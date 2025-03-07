YouTubers Apologize for Inappropriate Comments, Facing Backlash

In a recent development, YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija have issued written apologies to the National Commission for Women (NCW) after facing backlash for offensive remarks made during the online show ''India's Got Latent.''

The incident, which involved Allahbadia, Mukhija, and show producers Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari, led to a formal appearance before the NCW. According to sources, the two YouTubers were interrogated for several hours, with NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar labeling their comments as unacceptable.

At a press conference, Rahatkar reiterated the Commission's stance against inappropriate language. She highlighted the individuals' remorse and their pledge to exercise caution in the future, emphasizing the social impact of their words. The controversy, which involved interim legal proceedings against Allahbadia, underscores the ongoing scrutiny and accountability of public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)