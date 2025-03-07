YouTubers Apologize for Inappropriate Comments, Facing Backlash
YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija apologized to the National Commission for Women for inappropriate remarks made on an online show. Facing stern warnings, they expressed deep regret and submitted written apologies. The NCW held a press conference addressing the issue, emphasizing the unacceptability of such language.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija have issued written apologies to the National Commission for Women (NCW) after facing backlash for offensive remarks made during the online show ''India's Got Latent.''
The incident, which involved Allahbadia, Mukhija, and show producers Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari, led to a formal appearance before the NCW. According to sources, the two YouTubers were interrogated for several hours, with NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar labeling their comments as unacceptable.
At a press conference, Rahatkar reiterated the Commission's stance against inappropriate language. She highlighted the individuals' remorse and their pledge to exercise caution in the future, emphasizing the social impact of their words. The controversy, which involved interim legal proceedings against Allahbadia, underscores the ongoing scrutiny and accountability of public figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC tags YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani's plea for quashing or transfer of FIRs to Mumbai with influencer Ranveer Allahbadia’s pending petition.
India's Got Latent row: YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani appear before Maharashtra Cyber, says official.
Controversy Surrounds Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's Remarks on YouTube Show
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta opposes Ranveer Allahbadia's plea, says his remarks on India's Got Latent vulgar, perverse.
SC refuses to allow Ranveer Allahbadia to travel abroad for now, says permission can be granted after he joins probe.