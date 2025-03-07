Left Menu

YouTubers Apologize for Inappropriate Comments, Facing Backlash

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija apologized to the National Commission for Women for inappropriate remarks made on an online show. Facing stern warnings, they expressed deep regret and submitted written apologies. The NCW held a press conference addressing the issue, emphasizing the unacceptability of such language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:31 IST
YouTubers Apologize for Inappropriate Comments, Facing Backlash
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija have issued written apologies to the National Commission for Women (NCW) after facing backlash for offensive remarks made during the online show ''India's Got Latent.''

The incident, which involved Allahbadia, Mukhija, and show producers Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari, led to a formal appearance before the NCW. According to sources, the two YouTubers were interrogated for several hours, with NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar labeling their comments as unacceptable.

At a press conference, Rahatkar reiterated the Commission's stance against inappropriate language. She highlighted the individuals' remorse and their pledge to exercise caution in the future, emphasizing the social impact of their words. The controversy, which involved interim legal proceedings against Allahbadia, underscores the ongoing scrutiny and accountability of public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025