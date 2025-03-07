Italian Wines Set to Make a Splash in India with Vinitaly Roadshow

The Italian wine industry is gearing up to tap into India's burgeoning wine market through the two-day 'Vinitaly' India Roadshow commencing on Saturday. This strategic move comes in light of growing global trade tensions and recent bilateral trade agreements between India and the European Union.

The event will feature prominent Italian wine makers, including group participation from Piemonte Land of Wine, Italia del Vino Consorzio, Angelini Wines & Estates, and Uvaitaly. These participants will engage in business-to-business meetings with Indian operators, importers, and HoReCa managers, facilitated by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

According to the Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory, Indian wine consumption is projected to grow by 40% between 2024 and 2028, potentially enhanced by the new trade agreements. The Roadshow is organized by Veronafiere, with support from the Italian Embassy in New Delhi, highlighting Italy's commitment to expanding its presence in the Indian wine market.

