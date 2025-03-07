Left Menu

Italian Wines Set to Make a Splash in India with Vinitaly Roadshow

The Italian wine industry is targeting India as a key market, launching the Vinitaly India Roadshow. The trade fair aims to boost Italian wine sales and capitalize on India's growing wine consumption amid enhanced bilateral trade agreements between India and the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:35 IST
Italian Wines Set to Make a Splash in India with Vinitaly Roadshow
  • Country:
  • India

The Italian wine industry is gearing up to tap into India's burgeoning wine market through the two-day 'Vinitaly' India Roadshow commencing on Saturday. This strategic move comes in light of growing global trade tensions and recent bilateral trade agreements between India and the European Union.

The event will feature prominent Italian wine makers, including group participation from Piemonte Land of Wine, Italia del Vino Consorzio, Angelini Wines & Estates, and Uvaitaly. These participants will engage in business-to-business meetings with Indian operators, importers, and HoReCa managers, facilitated by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

According to the Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory, Indian wine consumption is projected to grow by 40% between 2024 and 2028, potentially enhanced by the new trade agreements. The Roadshow is organized by Veronafiere, with support from the Italian Embassy in New Delhi, highlighting Italy's commitment to expanding its presence in the Indian wine market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025