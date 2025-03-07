Left Menu

Shibani Akhtar Brings Fresh Female-Led Crime Drama 'Dabba Cartel' to Life

Shibani Akhtar discusses her journey in creating 'Dabba Cartel,' a crime drama with a female-led cast. Premiering on Netflix and starring Shabana Azmi, the series highlights women's roles in a drug cartel. Akhtar reflects on collaboration, challenges, and personal growth throughout production.

Shibani Akhtar Brings Fresh Female-Led Crime Drama 'Dabba Cartel' to Life
Shibani Akhtar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shibani Akhtar, the visionary behind the new crime drama 'Dabba Cartel,' recently shared insights into the creative process, challenges, and achievements in bringing the eagerly awaited series to life. Set to debut on Netflix, 'Dabba Cartel' offers a novel take on crime dramas by spotlighting five middle-class women entangled in a perilous drug cartel.

Featuring an ensemble cast with powerful performances from Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, and others, the show has already captivated global audiences. As a first-time creator and producer, Shibani emphasized the significance of collaboration, the importance of female-driven narratives, and her personal development during the production.

Shibani, reflecting on her interest in the project, explained her ambition to create a female-led crime drama. Throughout casting, Shabana Azmi was a definitive choice for the lead role. Shibani also highlighted Jyotika's dedication to the project, underscoring her comprehensive understanding before committing. As 'Dabba Cartel' premieres, Shibani candidly shares the personal battles and accomplishments that marked her pioneering journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

