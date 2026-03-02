Left Menu

Sunny Deol and Jyotika Begin Exciting New Film Journey

Actors Sunny Deol and Jyotika embark on a new film project under the direction of Balaji Ganesh, with prominent producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and AR Murugadoss on board. Meanwhile, Deol gears up for 'Gabru', a poignant film hitting theatres on May 8, featuring compositions by Mithoon.

Actors Sunny Deol and Jyotika have commenced filming for a yet-untitled project on February 27, 2026. The film, under the direction of Balaji Ganesh, is supported by notable figures such as Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and AR Murugadoss, marking a promising collaboration.

The film's official announcement in January was met with enthusiasm, featuring an intimate puja ceremony attended by Deol, Jyotika, and Ganesh. Although specific story details remain under wraps, the excitement among fans is palpable. Sunny Deol recently celebrated success with 'Border 2', released on January 23.

Fans eagerly anticipate 'Gabru', another significant project for Deol directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Vishal Rana and Om Chhangani. Scheduled for a May 8 release, Deol describes 'Gabru' as a deeply personal film, highlighting themes of courage and resilience, with co-stars Simran and Prit Kamani. The film's music, composed by Mithoon and penned by acclaimed lyricists, is set to enhance its narrative, distributed by PVR INOX Pictures nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

