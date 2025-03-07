Shah Rukh Khan Kicks Off IIFA 2025 in Jaipur Amid Fans Frenzy

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has arrived in Jaipur ahead of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025. On Friday, the actor was seen landing at Jaipur Airport amidst heavy security as hordes of excited fans gathered for a glimpse of the 'Dunki' star.

Upon arrival, the iconic actor greeted his fans with waves and blown kisses before proceeding to his accommodation. Dressed stylishly in a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses, Shah Rukh also acknowledged the paparazzi at his hotel entrance with a respectful 'namaste,' accompanied by a lively traditional drum welcome.

The 25th edition of IIFA, scheduled on March 8 and 9, promises an array of attractions in Jaipur, Rajasthan. In a tribute to the golden jubilee of the legendary film Sholay, there will be an exclusive screening at the renowned Raj Mandir Cinema. Additionally, the ceremony spotlights notable appearances, including MMA icon Anthony Pettis and performances by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will honor her grandfather, the illustrious filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Leading actor Kartik Aaryan will host the gala event.

(With inputs from agencies.)