Shake-up at SGPC: New Leadership for Akal Takht Amidst Sikh Institutional Challenges

The SGPC has removed Giani Raghbir Singh as Jathedar of the Akal Takht, citing inadequate leadership in addressing Sikh challenges. Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj has been appointed as acting Jathedar. This overhaul reflects ongoing concerns over divisions within Sikh bodies and leadership issues affecting community unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:51 IST
Shake-up at SGPC: New Leadership for Akal Takht Amidst Sikh Institutional Challenges
In a major leadership shake-up, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has removed Giani Raghbir Singh from his post as Jathedar of the Akal Takht, citing his inability to effectively guide the Sikh community amidst growing challenges.

SGPC's executive committee has appointed noted Sikh scholar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj as the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. The decision comes amid broader efforts to address rising divisions within Sikh institutions and threats to Sikh identity globally.

The SGPC has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding Sikh traditions and tackling contemporary issues with unity. The organization's annual budget session has been scheduled for March 28, with agenda concerns raised by some members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

