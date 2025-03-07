Unwavering Women Sailors: Navika Sagar Parikrama II's Global Voyage

On the eve of Women's Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in a virtual conversation with the crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II. These daring women, who are circumnavigating the globe aboard INSV Tarini, were lauded for their resilience and poise in the face of challenging maritime conditions.

Embarking on a double-handed circumnavigation via the three Great Capes, the Navika Sagar Parikrama II initiative was flagged off from Goa on October 2, 2024, by Navy Chief Adm Dinesh K Tripathi. This expedition underscores India's commitment to fostering women's leadership within maritime and defence sectors.

The Ministry of Defence shared Singh's interaction and appreciation for the crew—Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A—via its official X handle. Their courageous undertaking is seen as a testament to women's exceptional capabilities, celebrated especially as International Women's Day approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)