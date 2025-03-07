Left Menu

Unwavering Women Sailors: Navika Sagar Parikrama II's Global Voyage

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the all-women crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, currently circumnavigating the globe on INSV Tarini. The expedition symbolizes India's dedication to women's leadership in maritime and defence. Launched from Goa, it exemplifies courage and resilience, especially with International Women's Day approaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:24 IST
Unwavering Women Sailors: Navika Sagar Parikrama II's Global Voyage
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Women's Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in a virtual conversation with the crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II. These daring women, who are circumnavigating the globe aboard INSV Tarini, were lauded for their resilience and poise in the face of challenging maritime conditions.

Embarking on a double-handed circumnavigation via the three Great Capes, the Navika Sagar Parikrama II initiative was flagged off from Goa on October 2, 2024, by Navy Chief Adm Dinesh K Tripathi. This expedition underscores India's commitment to fostering women's leadership within maritime and defence sectors.

The Ministry of Defence shared Singh's interaction and appreciation for the crew—Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A—via its official X handle. Their courageous undertaking is seen as a testament to women's exceptional capabilities, celebrated especially as International Women's Day approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025