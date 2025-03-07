Vandalism Strikes: Statue of Sant Ravidas Damaged in Uttar Pradesh

A statue of Sant Ravidas was damaged by unknown vandals, police reported on Friday. The incident occurred in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, prompting a case against unidentified suspects.

The right elbow and a finger on the statue were found damaged on Thursday night. Villagers noticed the damage on Friday morning and contacted the authorities immediately.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Anil Kumar Jha, confirmed that a case has been filed under Section 298, which addresses intentional damage to sacred objects. Repairs have begun and police presence has been stepped up to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)