Left Menu

Vandalism Strikes: Statue of Sant Ravidas Damaged in Uttar Pradesh

A statue of Sant Ravidas was vandalized in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, with damage to its elbow and finger. Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals under Section 298. Officers have increased security and started repair work on the statue to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:13 IST
Vandalism Strikes: Statue of Sant Ravidas Damaged in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of Sant Ravidas was damaged by unknown vandals, police reported on Friday. The incident occurred in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, prompting a case against unidentified suspects.

The right elbow and a finger on the statue were found damaged on Thursday night. Villagers noticed the damage on Friday morning and contacted the authorities immediately.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Anil Kumar Jha, confirmed that a case has been filed under Section 298, which addresses intentional damage to sacred objects. Repairs have begun and police presence has been stepped up to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025