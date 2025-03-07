Left Menu

Stars Descend on Jaipur for IIFA 2025: A Silver Jubilee Spectacle

Bollywood celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar have arrived in Jaipur for the 25th International Indian Film Academy Awards. The event features performances and tributes, celebrating film milestones, and a special appearance by MMA legend Anthony Pettis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:04 IST
Stars Descend on Jaipur for IIFA 2025: A Silver Jubilee Spectacle
Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's brightest lights have arrived in Jaipur, setting the stage for the highly anticipated 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. The prestigious event is scheduled to dazzle at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre on March 8 and 9, 2025.

Prominent faces such as Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi were spotted at Jaipur International Airport on Friday, signaling their participation in Bollywood's glittering night. Shahid, known for his role in 'Kabir Singh,' showcased a stylish travel look, adorned in a white t-shirt and green cargo pants, complete with a matching jacket and black sunglasses.

Nora Fatehi, set for a performance at the IIFA Digital Awards, donned a chic black top with denim, while musician duo Sachin-Jigar delighted fans with poses. The star-studded guest list also includes Kartik Aaryan, set to host, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, performing and honoring her grandfather Raj Kapoor. This milestone edition also celebrates 'Sholay' and welcomes the legendary Anthony Pettis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025