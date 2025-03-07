Stars Descend on Jaipur for IIFA 2025: A Silver Jubilee Spectacle

Bollywood's brightest lights have arrived in Jaipur, setting the stage for the highly anticipated 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. The prestigious event is scheduled to dazzle at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre on March 8 and 9, 2025.

Prominent faces such as Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi were spotted at Jaipur International Airport on Friday, signaling their participation in Bollywood's glittering night. Shahid, known for his role in 'Kabir Singh,' showcased a stylish travel look, adorned in a white t-shirt and green cargo pants, complete with a matching jacket and black sunglasses.

Nora Fatehi, set for a performance at the IIFA Digital Awards, donned a chic black top with denim, while musician duo Sachin-Jigar delighted fans with poses. The star-studded guest list also includes Kartik Aaryan, set to host, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, performing and honoring her grandfather Raj Kapoor. This milestone edition also celebrates 'Sholay' and welcomes the legendary Anthony Pettis.

(With inputs from agencies.)