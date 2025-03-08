Left Menu

Aamir Khan Reflects on the Risks of 'Lagaan' and Iconic Career Moments

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan discusses the risks he took with his iconic film 'Lagaan', which was initially considered a potential failure by industry experts. Despite warnings, 'Lagaan' became a critical and box office success, earning an Oscar nomination. Aamir also reflects on challenges faced during other key film projects in his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 01:04 IST
Aamir Khan Reflects on the Risks of 'Lagaan' and Iconic Career Moments
Aamir Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid reflection on his illustrious career, Bollywood icon Aamir Khan revealed that creating the 2001 period drama 'Lagaan' was fraught with apprehension. Despite industry warnings, notably from Javed Akhtar, about the film's potential failure, 'Lagaan' defied odds, securing an Oscar nomination and international acclaim.

At the India Today Conclave, Aamir detailed the challenges and fears associated with 'Lagaan'. He recalled discussions with Amitabh Bachchan about the potential impact of the latter's narration on the film's success. Aamir shared personal anecdotes, including the stress experienced before movie releases, emphasizing the guiding role of fear in his creative process.

Looking back at other projects like 'Andaz Apna Apna' and '3 Idiots', Aamir reflected on the unexpected home entertainment success of the former and the initial hesitations he overcame for the latter, attributing his final decision to join '3 Idiots' to director Rajkumar Hirani's compelling vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025