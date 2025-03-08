Aamir Khan Reflects on the Risks of 'Lagaan' and Iconic Career Moments

In a candid reflection on his illustrious career, Bollywood icon Aamir Khan revealed that creating the 2001 period drama 'Lagaan' was fraught with apprehension. Despite industry warnings, notably from Javed Akhtar, about the film's potential failure, 'Lagaan' defied odds, securing an Oscar nomination and international acclaim.

At the India Today Conclave, Aamir detailed the challenges and fears associated with 'Lagaan'. He recalled discussions with Amitabh Bachchan about the potential impact of the latter's narration on the film's success. Aamir shared personal anecdotes, including the stress experienced before movie releases, emphasizing the guiding role of fear in his creative process.

Looking back at other projects like 'Andaz Apna Apna' and '3 Idiots', Aamir reflected on the unexpected home entertainment success of the former and the initial hesitations he overcame for the latter, attributing his final decision to join '3 Idiots' to director Rajkumar Hirani's compelling vision.

