Netanyahu and Modi Set To Strengthen Ties with Upcoming Meeting
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to meet soon amid growing strategic partnerships between the two nations. The meeting follows several high-level ministerial visits and aims to progress toward a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Israel dismisses security concerns over Netanyahu's postponed India trip.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are gearing up for a significant meeting. According to officials, the leaders had a warm and friendly telephone conversation and agreed to meet soon. The discussion is seen as a pivotal moment in enhancing bilateral relations.
This much-anticipated visit comes after several Israeli ministers, including those of Tourism, Economy and Industry, and Agriculture, visited India to lay the groundwork for a potential Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Furthermore, the signing of a Bilateral Investment Treaty and Terms of Reference has set the stage for deeper economic cooperation.
Reports suggesting a postponement of Netanyahu's visit due to security concerns have been dismissed by informed sources in Israel. The Israeli government has expressed full confidence in India's security measures and is working to finalize the dates for Netanyahu's visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Modi
- India
- Israel
- FTA
- Free Trade Agreement
- Bilateral Relations
- Security
- Investment
- Treaty
ALSO READ
British Business Boom: UK Companies Thrive in India Post-FTA
Rethinking NAFTA: U.S. Eyes Separate Trade Talks with Canada and Mexico
McClay heads to New Delhi for next round of FTA talks as NZ seeks ‘Australia-plus’ deal
Piyush Goyal, EU Trade Chief Push India–EU FTA Toward Early, Balanced Conclusion
India-US Trade Talks in Delhi Aim to Strengthen Bilateral Relations