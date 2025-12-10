Netanyahu and Modi Set To Strengthen Ties with Upcoming Meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are gearing up for a significant meeting. According to officials, the leaders had a warm and friendly telephone conversation and agreed to meet soon. The discussion is seen as a pivotal moment in enhancing bilateral relations.

This much-anticipated visit comes after several Israeli ministers, including those of Tourism, Economy and Industry, and Agriculture, visited India to lay the groundwork for a potential Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Furthermore, the signing of a Bilateral Investment Treaty and Terms of Reference has set the stage for deeper economic cooperation.

Reports suggesting a postponement of Netanyahu's visit due to security concerns have been dismissed by informed sources in Israel. The Israeli government has expressed full confidence in India's security measures and is working to finalize the dates for Netanyahu's visit.

