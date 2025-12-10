Left Menu

Netanyahu and Modi Set To Strengthen Ties with Upcoming Meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to meet soon amid growing strategic partnerships between the two nations. The meeting follows several high-level ministerial visits and aims to progress toward a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Israel dismisses security concerns over Netanyahu's postponed India trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:44 IST
Netanyahu and Modi Set To Strengthen Ties with Upcoming Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are gearing up for a significant meeting. According to officials, the leaders had a warm and friendly telephone conversation and agreed to meet soon. The discussion is seen as a pivotal moment in enhancing bilateral relations.

This much-anticipated visit comes after several Israeli ministers, including those of Tourism, Economy and Industry, and Agriculture, visited India to lay the groundwork for a potential Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Furthermore, the signing of a Bilateral Investment Treaty and Terms of Reference has set the stage for deeper economic cooperation.

Reports suggesting a postponement of Netanyahu's visit due to security concerns have been dismissed by informed sources in Israel. The Israeli government has expressed full confidence in India's security measures and is working to finalize the dates for Netanyahu's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025