Escalating Tensions: M23 Rebels Enter Uvira Amid Ongoing Conflict

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have escalated conflict in eastern Congo by entering Uvira. The move raises tensions between Rwanda and Congo, amid ongoing accusations of treaty violations. Civilians face heightened risk, with over 200,000 displaced. International calls for sanctions against Rwanda are growing as violence continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of conflict, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have entered Uvira, an eastern Congo town near the Burundian border, escalating tensions in the region. This latest development follows a meeting between Congolese and Rwandan leaders in Washington, aimed at reaffirming peace commitments brokered by the United States.

The capture of Uvira, a strategic location in South Kivu province, threatens to extend the conflict beyond the region. Over 200,000 people have been displaced amid the violence, with international observers expressing concern over the humanitarian impact. The United Nations reports ongoing instability as the rebels continue to gain ground.

Accusations of treaty violations are rife, with Congo calling for expanded sanctions against Rwanda. Kagame's government continues to deny backing M23 rebels, attributing fresh hostilities to Congolese forces and Burundian involvement. The international community is urged to increase accountability to uphold peace agreements and restore stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

