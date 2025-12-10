Hospital Vandalism Unfolds Amidst Allegations of Medical Negligence

Relatives of an elderly patient in Pune erupted in violence at a private hospital, smashing windows in a courtroom-like protest on Wednesday, according to police authorities.

The outburst was prompted by allegations of medical negligence following the patient's death during treatment, though the hospital asserted it adhered strictly to international guidelines for high-risk management.

Law enforcement later charged seven individuals linked to the incident, including the patient's son, while the hospital announced its intent to seek legal action over the damage caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)