Hospital Vandalism Unfolds Amidst Allegations of Medical Negligence

An elderly patient's death at a Pune hospital led to his relatives causing damage in protest, alleging medical negligence. The hospital maintained adherence to guidelines for high-risk cases. Police have booked seven individuals, and the deceased's son has filed a complaint against the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:45 IST
Hospital Vandalism Unfolds Amidst Allegations of Medical Negligence
Relatives of an elderly patient in Pune erupted in violence at a private hospital, smashing windows in a courtroom-like protest on Wednesday, according to police authorities.

The outburst was prompted by allegations of medical negligence following the patient's death during treatment, though the hospital asserted it adhered strictly to international guidelines for high-risk management.

Law enforcement later charged seven individuals linked to the incident, including the patient's son, while the hospital announced its intent to seek legal action over the damage caused.

