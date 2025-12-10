Left Menu

Deepavali Lights up UNESCO's Cultural Heritage List

India's festive 'Deepavali', or the festival of lights, earns a prestigious spot on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List. This milestone sparked widespread celebrations across India and the world, as it highlights the festival's cultural, religious, and spiritual significance in bringing people together globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's iconic festival, Deepavali, has been officially recognized and inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This announcement was made during a significant UNESCO meeting held at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, sparking celebratory sentiments across the nation and beyond.

The recognition of Deepavali underscores its rich cultural and spiritual significance worldwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his welcome for the UNESCO inscription, highlighting the global impact and perception of this ancient festival of lights.

Celebrations included traditional performances by artists and music groups, with Indian cultural officials emphasizing the importance of preserving Deepavali as a living heritage. The event at Red Fort also witnessed participation from global delegates and Indian dignitaries, marking a momentous occasion for India's cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

