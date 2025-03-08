Tragic End for Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa in Santa Fe Home
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe home. Hackman died of heart disease and Alzheimer's, while Arakawa succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. A pathologist reported Hackman's last pacemaker signal on February 17, suggesting it was his final day alive.
The film industry mourns the loss of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, who passed away in his Santa Fe home alongside his wife. Hackman, aged 95, succumbed to heart disease, exacerbated by Alzheimer's. His wife, 64-year-old Betsy Arakawa, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare condition spread by mice, according to an autopsy released in New Mexico.
The couple, active in Santa Fe's art and culinary scene since the 1980s, lived a private life, with their health deteriorating in recent years. On February 26, a caretaker and deputies discovered Hackman in the kitchen and Arakawa in a bathroom, with scattered pills indicating a tragic end.
Hackman's career spanned over eight decades, securing him more than 80 film appearances and accolades, including two Oscars. His iconic roles in movies like 'The French Connection' and 'Unforgiven' solidified his legacy. Both Hackman and Arakawa left behind an indelible mark on the arts community in Santa Fe and beyond.
