Tragic Endings: The Deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe residence. Autopsy results revealed that the 95-year-old Hackman succumbed to heart disease, while his 64-year-old wife died from hantavirus, a rare syndrome spread by mice.

The tragic discoveries were made on February 26, casting a shadow over the Santa Fe community where the couple had resided since the 1980s. At a press conference, Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated it was likely Hackman was unaware of Arakawa's death due to his advanced state of Alzheimer's disease.

Known for their contributions to the local art and culinary scenes, Hackman and Arakawa had been living a private life as Hackman's health deteriorated. The community mourns not only the loss of a prolific artist but also remembers the couple's quieter, final years together.

(With inputs from agencies.)