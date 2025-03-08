Left Menu

Empowering Legacy: Chandrika Tandon Honors Hansa Mehta at UN

Indian-born musician and humanitarian Chandrika Tandon commemorated Hansa Mehta's legacy in a keynote lecture at the UN. Tandon emphasized Mehta's 'power and purpose' as inspirations in today's world, and shared personal insights on overcoming barriers and finding her own purpose. Mehta's advocacy continues to inspire globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 08-03-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 10:18 IST
In a tribute at the United Nations, Grammy-winning musician Chandrika Tandon celebrated the enduring legacy of Indian reformer Hansa Mehta, praising her as an epitome of 'power and purpose.' Mehta's contributions to gender-sensitive language in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights were significant and lasting.

Tandon, addressing attendees at the Dr Hansa Mehta Memorial Lecture, stressed the importance of pursuing a purpose beyond oneself, drawing from Mehta's life to inspire modern-day leaders. Highlighting Mehta's achievements, Tandon conveyed the ongoing relevance of Mehta's work in advocating for women's rights and education.

As a successful business leader, Tandon related her personal journey from traditional roots in Chennai to establishing her firm, underscoring the importance of transcending barriers and redefining one's identity beyond societal labels. Tandon's homage emphasizes the global influence and enduring impact of Mehta's pioneering spirit.

