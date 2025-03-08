Empowering Women: A Vision for the Future
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang acknowledged women's achievements and emphasized the need to create an environment where they can succeed without barriers. He urged society to empower women and ensure equal opportunities, marking International Women's Day 2025 as a significant step towards breaking stereotypes and promoting inclusivity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 08-03-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 10:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang praised women's strength and achievements across various fields, emphasizing the need for a supportive environment where they can succeed without barriers.
In his message for International Women's Day 2025, Tamang highlighted the importance of empowering women, ensuring their rights, and providing equal opportunities.
He called on society to break stereotypes and promote inclusivity, envisioning a future where every woman and girl can dream and achieve her goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Purnima Devi Barman: Championing Conservation and Equality
Himachal Pradesh Reforms Prison Manual for Equality
Jenni Hermoso's Stand: A Precedent for Women's Rights in Sports
Protest by JKHA: Advocating for Disabled Rights
Consumer Rights Triumph: Rs 1.56 Crore Refunded to Students from Coaching Institutes