Empowering Women: A Vision for the Future

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang praised women's strength and achievements across various fields, emphasizing the need for a supportive environment where they can succeed without barriers.

In his message for International Women's Day 2025, Tamang highlighted the importance of empowering women, ensuring their rights, and providing equal opportunities.

He called on society to break stereotypes and promote inclusivity, envisioning a future where every woman and girl can dream and achieve her goals.

