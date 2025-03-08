Left Menu

Empowering Women: A Vision for the Future

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang acknowledged women's achievements and emphasized the need to create an environment where they can succeed without barriers. He urged society to empower women and ensure equal opportunities, marking International Women's Day 2025 as a significant step towards breaking stereotypes and promoting inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 08-03-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 10:32 IST
Empowering Women: A Vision for the Future
Prem Singh Tamang
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang praised women's strength and achievements across various fields, emphasizing the need for a supportive environment where they can succeed without barriers.

In his message for International Women's Day 2025, Tamang highlighted the importance of empowering women, ensuring their rights, and providing equal opportunities.

He called on society to break stereotypes and promote inclusivity, envisioning a future where every woman and girl can dream and achieve her goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025