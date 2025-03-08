Left Menu

Aravindh Chithambaram: Chess's Resilient King in the Making

Aravindh Chithambaram, a significant presence in the world of chess, emerged victorious at the Prague Masters. Raised in Madurai, he overcame early challenges and is now recognized alongside Indian chess prodigies like Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa. His triumphs reflect decades of dedication, positioning him as a rising force in international chess.

Aravindh Chithambaram, 25, is turning heads in the global chess arena after securing a significant victory at the Prague Masters. Despite starting later than younger peers like D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa, his resilience is paying off as he ascends the ranks, having recently secured a wild card for the Grand Chess Tour in Poland.

Aravindh's journey from Madurai, following the loss of his father at a young age, to becoming a formidable chess player is a testament to his determination. His mother, an LIC agent, moved the family to Chennai for better opportunities, a sacrifice that has borne fruit as Aravindh garners recognition and support from the Cholamandalam group.

Since earning his first GM norm in 2013 and achieving the GM title in 2015, Aravindh has consistently displayed growth, despite the pressure of younger prodigies' successes. His Prague Masters win, earning him a top-14 world ranking, affirms his status as a pillar of Indian chess, alongside Gukesh, Arjun, and Praggnanandhaa.

