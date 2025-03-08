Abhishek Bachchan's 'Be Happy': A Heartfelt Tale of Father-Daughter Dreams and Dance

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan stars in the heartfelt film 'Be Happy,' which explores the deep bond between a single father and his daughter. Bachchan plays Shiv, a dedicated father who supports his daughter Dhara, played by Inayat Verma, as she dreams of competing on the country's largest dance reality show.

Initially hesitant to send his daughter to Mumbai for the competition, Shiv faces an unexpected crisis that challenges his resolve, prompting a journey of self-discovery and understanding the true essence of happiness. The film's director, Remo D'Souza, highlights the unique portrayal of a father's struggle and love, contrasting the oft-told mother-child narrative.

Featuring renowned actors such as Nora Fatehi and Johny Lever, 'Be Happy' combines elements of humor, passion, and emotional depth. With the film premiering on March 14 on Prime Video, both Abhishek and Nora express excitement in bringing their passion for acting and dance to this poignant story.

