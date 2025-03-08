Zahan Kapoor: Navigating Fame and Heritage in Bollywood

Zahan Kapoor, the latest actor from the renowned Kapoor film dynasty, shared insights about his experiences in Bollywood during the India Today Conclave 2025.

Speaking candidly, Kapoor acknowledged the dual nature of his lineage—a mix of pressure and perks. He credited his parents for teaching him resilience and focus on his craft.

His recent role in the acclaimed web series 'Black Warrant' has been pivotal, offering a platform to showcase his dedication to the art of storytelling, while managing expectations from both his family legacy and personal ambitions.

