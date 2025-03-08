Left Menu

Zahan Kapoor: Navigating Fame and Heritage in Bollywood

Zahan Kapoor, a member of the illustrious Kapoor film family, spoke at the India Today Conclave 2025, highlighting both the pressures and privileges of his legacy. Despite familial ties, he emphasizes personal diligence and a passion for storytelling, with the web series 'Black Warrant' marking a career milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:46 IST
Zahan Kapoor: Navigating Fame and Heritage in Bollywood
  • India

Zahan Kapoor, the latest actor from the renowned Kapoor film dynasty, shared insights about his experiences in Bollywood during the India Today Conclave 2025.

Speaking candidly, Kapoor acknowledged the dual nature of his lineage—a mix of pressure and perks. He credited his parents for teaching him resilience and focus on his craft.

His recent role in the acclaimed web series 'Black Warrant' has been pivotal, offering a platform to showcase his dedication to the art of storytelling, while managing expectations from both his family legacy and personal ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

