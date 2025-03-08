Pope Francis' Reflection on Papal Resignation: An Uncertain Future

Pope Francis continues his hospital stay into a fourth week, entrusting cardinals with more papal duties. Despite swirling questions about his future as Pope, Francis stays active and involved, though the 88-year-old has discussed the possibility of resignation.

Recently, Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Cardinal Michael Czerny have taken on significant roles often reserved for Francis. While in good health, his perspective on stepping down has evolved since Pope Benedict XVI's historic resignation.

In an interview with a Spanish daily, Francis revealed a pre-written resignation letter, confirming ongoing contemplations about his role's lifespan. Despite such considerations, Francis asserts he has no current intentions to abandon his post, continuing to uphold the idea that the papal ministry lasts a lifetime.

(With inputs from agencies.)