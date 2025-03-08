India-UK Relations Strengthened: New Consulate in Manchester Inaugurated
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated a new Indian Consulate in Manchester, symbolizing the growing India-UK relationship. The Consulate aims to enhance bilateral trade, investment, and community ties. The inauguration coincided with International Women's Day, recognizing the roles of women in diplomacy.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has inaugurated a new Consulate General of India in Manchester, marking a significant step in strengthening the India-UK partnership. The consulate aims to enhance trade, investment, and community ties, highlighting the growing importance of the Indian diaspora in the region.
Significantly, the consulate's inauguration coincided with International Women's Day, emphasizing the strides made by the government in focusing on women's issues. Vishakha Yaduvanshi takes on the role of Consul General, reflecting the progressive inclusion of women in key diplomatic positions.
Jaishankar underlined the deeper, evolving India-UK partnership, with the anticipated Free Trade Agreement at its core, signifying a transformative phase in bilateral relations. The minister acknowledged the Indian community's contributions to this growing relationship and expressed high hopes for its future development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
