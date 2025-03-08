Left Menu

India-UK Relations Strengthened: New Consulate in Manchester Inaugurated

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated a new Indian Consulate in Manchester, symbolizing the growing India-UK relationship. The Consulate aims to enhance bilateral trade, investment, and community ties. The inauguration coincided with International Women's Day, recognizing the roles of women in diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:21 IST
India-UK Relations Strengthened: New Consulate in Manchester Inaugurated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has inaugurated a new Consulate General of India in Manchester, marking a significant step in strengthening the India-UK partnership. The consulate aims to enhance trade, investment, and community ties, highlighting the growing importance of the Indian diaspora in the region.

Significantly, the consulate's inauguration coincided with International Women's Day, emphasizing the strides made by the government in focusing on women's issues. Vishakha Yaduvanshi takes on the role of Consul General, reflecting the progressive inclusion of women in key diplomatic positions.

Jaishankar underlined the deeper, evolving India-UK partnership, with the anticipated Free Trade Agreement at its core, signifying a transformative phase in bilateral relations. The minister acknowledged the Indian community's contributions to this growing relationship and expressed high hopes for its future development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025