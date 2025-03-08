Left Menu

Hermès Unveils Sleek Fall-Winter 2025 Collection Amidst Dirt-Covered Paris Runway

Hermès designer Nadege Vanhee showcased a sleek fall-winter 2025 collection featuring dark-colored leather coats, dresses, and trousers. Set in Paris, the runway mimicked a Richard Serra sculpture with its curved, felt-covered walls. Contrasting the black theme, there were pieces in beige and green, adding vibrancy.

The Hermès fall-winter 2025 collection, designed by Nadege Vanhee, made a striking debut on a dirt-covered runway in Paris on Saturday. The sleek styles, prominently featuring shiny leather in dark hues, enchanted attendees at the Garde Républicaine, Paris's mounted police stables.

Models impressed as they took to the stage draped in elegant riding boots and luxurious garments, including micro shorts with tassels, felt-lined long coats, and quilted jackets. Complementary accessories like ribbed knit gloves and sweater scarves added depth to the ensembles.

A touch of color emerged from the predominantly black collection, with beige pieces and a striking green leather outfit offering a fresh contrast. The show was part of Paris Fashion Week, a star-studded event showcasing talent from global giants, including Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton.

