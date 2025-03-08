Empowering Women: Celebrations and Initiatives Shine on International Women's Day in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh marked International Women's Day with a series of empowering initiatives and cultural celebrations. Highlights included the Indian Railways' groundbreaking all-woman operations at Babina station and the announcement of a significant film project titled 'Hunarbaaz Ladies'.

In Lucknow, Governor Anandiben Patel lauded the enthusiastic participation of university students in drama and speech competitions held at the Raj Bhavan. She underscored the importance of addressing social issues like dowry and child marriage to build a progressive India.

The efforts towards women's empowerment spread to Amethi with the announcement of the film 'Hunarbaaz Ladies', designed to showcase and support rural women. The production, aimed at promoting self-help group members, was attended by notable government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)