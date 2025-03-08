Left Menu

Empowering Women: Celebrations and Initiatives Shine on International Women's Day in Uttar Pradesh

International Women's Day in Uttar Pradesh featured cultural performances, women's railway operations, and a new film project. Governor Anandiben Patel encouraged university students to tackle social issues, while the Babina station saw women play key roles in its management. The 'Hunarbaaz Ladies' film aims to empower rural women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh marked International Women's Day with a series of empowering initiatives and cultural celebrations. Highlights included the Indian Railways' groundbreaking all-woman operations at Babina station and the announcement of a significant film project titled 'Hunarbaaz Ladies'.

In Lucknow, Governor Anandiben Patel lauded the enthusiastic participation of university students in drama and speech competitions held at the Raj Bhavan. She underscored the importance of addressing social issues like dowry and child marriage to build a progressive India.

The efforts towards women's empowerment spread to Amethi with the announcement of the film 'Hunarbaaz Ladies', designed to showcase and support rural women. The production, aimed at promoting self-help group members, was attended by notable government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

