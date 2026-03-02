Governor Anandiben Patel Extends Holi Greetings and Urges for Societal Progress

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel conveyed her sincere greetings and well-wishes for Holi to all, while emphasizing the importance of positivity and societal progress. This message was delivered during a notable gathering at Jan Bhavan.

The meeting witnessed the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State for Higher Education Rajni Tiwari, and other senior officials. The governor reiterated the need for embracing education and development opportunities, underscoring the necessity of abandoning negative inclinations for societal benefit.

Highlighting educational advancements, Patel drew attention to the recent inauguration of an ISRO lab at Adarsh Secondary School, Jan Bhavan. Here, young minds are encouraged to delve into science and space, marking a pivotal step in their holistic development.

