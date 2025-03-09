Left Menu

Bobby Deol Praises Thalapathy Vijay's Humility Amidst Career Shift

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol shares admiration for South cinema star Thalapathy Vijay, describing him as humble and grounded. Vijay, set to turn politician, is currently working with Deol on 'Jana Nayagan.' Deol also discusses his career growth via OTT platforms and longstanding family support.

Bobby Deol Praises Thalapathy Vijay's Humility Amidst Career Shift
Thalapathy Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Bobby Deol has expressed his admiration for South cinema icon Thalapathy Vijay, describing the celebrated actor as 'simple and down-to-earth.' The two are co-stars in the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan,' which is anticipated to be Vijay's final film before embarking on a political career.

At the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur, Deol lauded Vijay's humility and noted that despite language differences, the working style in the film industries remains consistent. Known for venturing into challenging roles, Deol stated, 'I like doing characters that are out of my comfort zone.'

The enduring support from fans since Deol's debut in 1995 continues to humble him. He acknowledged the impact of OTT platforms on his career, likening them to the IPL for nurturing new talent. Though hopeful for a stage performance with his legendary family, he mentioned, 'Papa has become weak.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

