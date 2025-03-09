Celebrating 50 Years of 'Sholay': A Cinematic Milestone

The iconic film 'Sholay' marked its 50th anniversary with a special screening at the renowned Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur. The event coincided with the IIFA Awards 2025, commemorating both the film's and the cinema's significant milestones.

Renowned filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, who directed 'Sholay', expressed his delight in seeing the film's legacy endure for five decades. Speaking on the occasion, Sippy highlighted how the film's anniversary aligned perfectly with the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards, enhancing the celebrations.

Director Sooraj Barjatya, reflecting on his childhood memories of 'Sholay', praised its lasting impact on Indian cinema. He noted the lessons in characterisation and filmmaking, particularly in the absence of modern visual effects, solidifying 'Sholay' as a timeless masterpiece. The IIFA Awards 2025 concluded on Sunday, adding to the celebratory spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)