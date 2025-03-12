Left Menu

Billy Flynn Transitions from 'Days of Our Lives' to 'The Young and the Restless'

Billy Flynn, known for his role as Chad DiMera on 'Days of Our Lives', is set to join CBS's famed soap opera 'The Young and the Restless'. Flynn reflects on his impactful years with 'Days' while preparing for this exciting new chapter, aiming to showcase his talents in a fresh storyline.

Actor Billy Flynn (Image Source: Instagram/@inlikebillyflynn). Image Credit: ANI
Billy Flynn, the beloved actor from 'Days of Our Lives', is making headlines with his transition to CBS's long-standing series, 'The Young and the Restless'. According to reports by Deadline, Flynn's debut on the show is scheduled for the spring season.

Flynn, acclaimed for his portrayal of Chad DiMera on 'Days of Our Lives', was admired for his enchanting on-screen relationship with Abigail Deveraux, brought to life by actresses Kate Mansi and Marci Miller. He is expected to bid farewell to the show by early 2026, marking the end of a significant chapter. Despite moving on, Flynn cherishes the experiences and expresses gratitude for his time with the show.

In a statement to TV Insider, Flynn shared, "I've always likened our storytelling to a theatrical play, and I've spent over a decade embodying this extraordinary character. I'm eager for this new challenge and the opportunities it brings." Aside from his work on 'Days', Flynn also appeared in its spinoffs on Peacock, earning three Daytime Emmy nominations.

Ken Corday, executive producer of the 'DOOL' spinoff, offered his blessings to Flynn, stating, "We support Billy both professionally and personally and wish him all the best. His presence will surely be missed in Salem." For context, 'Days of Our Lives', written by Ron Carlivati, is among the longest-running scripted soap operas, featuring a stellar cast, including Susan Seaforth Hayes and others.

